S-400 process to take time, Türkiye-US defense cooperation 'essential': US ambassador

US Ambassador to Ankara Tom Barrack said Wednesday that resolving the legal and regulatory issues surrounding Türkiye's purchase of the Russian S-400 air defense system will take time, stressing that defense cooperation between Ankara and Washington remains "essential."

Barrack told reporters on the sidelines of the 80th session of the UN General Assembly in New York that Türkiye and the US were working through the requirements imposed by Congress regarding the S-400 issue.

"The US Congress is doing a great job. They have so many constituencies that they have to respect," Barrack said when asked about developments on the S-400 and F-35 programs.

He said the S-400 issue was governed not only by the Countering America's Adversaries Through Sanctions Act (CAATSA), but also by the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA).

He said Türkiye and the US were working to fulfill the requirements of the congressional mandate, which he described as a key part of the process.

Barrack cited a $100 million transaction involving Boeing commercial jets announced recently as an example of economic engagement between the two countries.

"Again, it takes time, but the defense cooperation between Türkiye and the US is essential," he said.

"They're the second-largest NATO ally. We rely on them tremendously for all sorts of regional alliances," he added.

TRUMP-ERDOĞAN RELATIONSHIP HAS 'NEVER BEEN BETTER'



Asked whether informal exchanges between Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and US President Donald Trump had produced any new developments in Turkish-American relations, Barrack said the relationship had never been stronger.

"They've never been better," he said.

Barrack explained that the two leaders had already discussed major bilateral issues during their meetings in the previous year, including at the NATO summit.

"We've covered all of the issues. The relationship is continuing," he said, adding that the leaders communicate frequently amid regional tensions.

"So, there wasn't much new territory to cover. It's constant," he said. "The two leaders are very good with each other. They like each other, which really helps."

He said most major issues were handled by ministers and military chiefs, "so, they're in good shape."

'THEY HAVE A CHEMISTRY WITH EACH OTHER'



Addressing informal conversations between Trump and Erdoğan during a dinner Tuesday, Barrack said they had mutual respect and strong personal chemistry.

"Yeah, it's amazing. They have such an amazing respect for each other as leaders. But more than that, they have a chemistry with each other," he said.

Barrack added that they communicated effectively despite cultural differences.

"Even though there's this cultural divide, they're very much alike," he said.

He also praised Türkiye's relationship with the US during periods of heightened regional tensions.

"Türkiye has been a great friend to America," said Barrack. "In these very difficult moments when things are tense, you find out who your friends are."

'TÜRKİYE IS KIND OF IN THE MIDDLE'



Regarding a meeting with Trump and leaders from Gulf countries, Barrack highlighted Türkiye's geographical position and its connections with multiple regions.

"Türkiye, with its pivotal geographic position and being a hub for everybody, is kind of in the middle between the GCC (Gulf Cooperation Council), Europe, the Caucasus, the Balkans, it's everything," he said.

Barrack said the meeting provided an opportunity for the leaders to engage with Trump and express their appreciation for his efforts.

"Everybody from the notion of saying, let's get on with tolerance and peace in the world and move forward," he said, describing the meeting as worthwhile.

BARRACK SAYS DIALOGUE WITH IRAN IS MOVING IN 'RIGHT DIRECTION'



Asked about the outcome of a meeting with Iran held Tuesday, Barrack said continued dialogue represented progress.

"With every step, every opportunity kind of dialogue, and there's a step in the right direction," he said.

Barrack said US special envoy Steve Witkoff was encouraged by the discussions and highlighted the importance of continuing engagement.

"We're having more discussion, which is the right thing for all of us," he said.

Asked whether he was optimistic about reaching a deal to end the war with Iran, Barrack said he was optimistic because there was no alternative to pursuing a resolution.

"I am optimistic because we have to be optimistic. There's no option," he said.

He described the situation as involving a cultural divide and said both sides had taken courageous positions, while stressing the need for tolerance.

"We just need to find some tolerance between that," said Barrack.

"The region's ready, America's ready. I hope the rest is ready," he added.