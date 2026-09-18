US approves visas for Iranian delegation to attend UN General Assembly

The US State Department has issued visas to Iran's delegation to attend next week's UN General Assembly High-Level Week in New York, a department spokesperson said Thursday.

"Consistent with our host country obligations, the core delegation from the Iranian regime will be able to attend UN General Assembly High Level Week," the spokesperson said in an emailed statement.

"The delegation will be under travel restrictions and will face prohibitions on the purchase of luxury and other goods per our policy. The delegation is smaller than last year," the spokesperson said on condition of anonymity.

Iran's delegation reportedly includes President Masoud Pezeshkian and Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi.

The US, as host country of the UN headquarters, is obligated under a longstanding agreement to facilitate visas for delegations attending UN meetings.

The 81st UN General Assembly high-level week is scheduled to begin on Friday and continue through Sept. 28.

The visa move came amid heightened tensions between Iran and the US over the Strait of Hormuz, despite a memorandum signed in June envisioning a deal to reopen the strategic waterway as a prelude to a wider peace agreement.

The US and Israel launched large-scale attacks on Iran in late February, striking government buildings, military sites, missile infrastructure, and air defenses, prompting Iranian missile and drone strikes against Israel and US bases across the region.

The war has since expanded across the region, with diplomatic efforts continuing to end the hostilities.