US lawmaker demands end to US ‘complicity’ in Israel’s military actions in Gaza

US Rep. Rashida Tlaib called on the US government Sunday to end its "complicity" in Israel's military actions across the Gaza Strip following reports of an attack on a preschool facility.

"The genocide is still happening. There was never a ceasefire," Tlaib, a Democratic congresswoman representing the US state of Michigan, wrote on US social media platform X.

The lawmaker asserted that minors continue to bear the brunt of military operations, adding that children are "being killed with American-made bombs, and those that live are traumatized forever."

Tlaib said the administration "must end its complicity in these atrocious acts of ethnic cleansing."

The statements accompanied video footage depicting Israeli forces raiding a kindergarten in the Palestinian enclave, leaving approximately 200 young children trapped inside the facility under active gunfire.

Israel's genocide in Gaza has killed more than 73,000 Palestinians and injured over 174,000 others while causing widespread destruction to civilian infrastructure.

Israeli violations of a ceasefire agreement in effect since Oct. 10, 2025 had killed 1,369 Palestinians and injured 4,627 others as of Saturday, according to Gaza's Health Ministry.