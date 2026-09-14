Valencia sack head coach Carlos Corberan after winless start to season

Valencia's head coach Carlos Corberan gestures during Spanish LaLiga soccer match between Valencia CF and FC Barcelona in Valencia, Spain, 06 September 2026. (EPA Photo)

Spanish La Liga club Valencia sacked head coach Carlos Corberan on Sunday following a winless start to the season.

The decision came two days after Valencia suffered a 1-0 away defeat to Sevilla on Friday.

Valencia opened their league campaign with a home draw against Celta Vigo before suffering four consecutive defeats.

The club is bottom of La Liga with one point from five matches, having scored just once and conceded 10 goals.

Valencia announced that they had terminated the contracts of Corberan and his first-team coaching staff as part of a wider restructuring of their football operations.

Football CEO Ron Gourlay also left the club, along with members of his team Lisandro Isei, Hans Gillhaus, Andres Zamora and Malek Shafei.

Valencia said the changes reflected the club's intention to begin "a new phase" in the management of their sporting structure and football operations.

Corberan took charge in December 2024 with Valencia in the relegation places and guided them to a 12th-place finish, keeping the club in La Liga.

Valencia improved to ninth under the Spaniard last season, but his tenure ended after a poor start to the new campaign.

Corberan oversaw 72 official matches during his time at the club, recording 28 victories.

Valencia reserve-team coach Oscar Sanchez will take charge of the first team on an interim basis.

The club said they would announce a new structure for their football operations and details of their sporting project shortly.