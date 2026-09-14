Turkuvaz Media wins Stevie® Awards for "Innovation in News Websites”

The gala ceremony, held on September 11 at the InterContinental Istanbul, brought together leading organizations and business representatives from across the Middle East and North Africa. More than 1,400 nominations were evaluated in this year's Stevie® Awards. Mustafa Yüce, General Manager of Digital Publishing at Turkuvaz Media, accepted the awards on behalf of Turkuvaz Media Group.

Gold for Fikriyat.com, Bronze for Sabah.com.tr and Ahaber.com.tr

Fikriyat.com, part of Turkuvaz Media Group, won the Gold Stevie® Award in the "Award for Innovation in News Websites" category, while Sabah.com.tr and Ahaber.com.tr each received a Bronze Stevie® Award in the same category.

The three awards serve as significant international recognition of Turkuvaz Media's approach to digital publishing, which places technology, high-quality content production and user experience at its core, as well as its innovative vision for helping shape the rapidly evolving media landscape.





Mustafa Yüce: "Above all, these awards are a testament to the success of our teams"

Mustafa Yüce, General Manager of Digital Publishing at Turkuvaz Media, who accepted the awards on behalf of the Group at the gala ceremony, said in his speech and subsequent interview:

"It is a great pleasure to receive these Stevie Awards on behalf of Turkuvaz Media Group. Behind this achievement are our colleagues who generate ideas, solve problems and work every day to do their jobs better. I am proud to lead such a team.

"Innovation lies at the heart of our approach to digital publishing. By bringing publishing and technology together, we are committed to developing digital products that make it easier for people to access accurate information. We are also exploring the opportunities offered by artificial intelligence with the same approach, aiming to provide our readers with a better experience while maintaining their trust.

"Seeing the work we develop in Türkiye receive international recognition gives us the confidence and motivation to bring new ideas to life. I would like to sincerely thank all my colleagues, the Stevie Awards and the members of the jury. This is a proud achievement for all of us."

Turkuvaz Media Strengthens Its Global Competitiveness in Digital Publishing

As one of Türkiye's largest media groups, with operations spanning television, newspapers, magazines, radio and digital platforms, Turkuvaz Media Group continues to expand its technology-focused investments, data-driven publishing capabilities and innovative content formats as part of its digital transformation strategy.

In a digital media ecosystem where user expectations are rapidly evolving, the Group aims to strengthen its competitiveness both in Türkiye and internationally by combining high-quality content production with advanced technological infrastructure and an enhanced user experience.

About the Stevie® Awards

The Stevie® Awards are presented through nine programs: The American Business Awards®, the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, the Middle East & North Africa Stevie® Awards, The International Business Awards®, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business and the Stevie Awards for Technology Excellence.

Receiving more than 12,000 nominations annually from over 70 countries, the Stevie® Awards recognize the achievements of organizations of all sizes and the teams behind their success on an international stage.



