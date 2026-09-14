MACKLEMORE DROPPED FROM ED SHEERANS US TOUR AFTER HIS COMMENTS ON PALESTINE

Macklemore dropped from Ed Sheeran's US tour after his comments on Palestine

US rapper, singer, dancer and DJ, Benjamin Haggerty, known as Macklemore, performs at the Goldencoast Rap Festival in Corcelles-les-Monts, near Dijon, central-eastern France, on August 30, 2026. (AFP File Photo)

US rapper Macklemore was removed on Monday from the remaining dates of Ed Sheeran's US stadium tour after several venues allegedly objected to his participation following his public statements of support for Palestinians in Gaza and the West Bank.

Macklemore, who has repeatedly spoken out in support of Palestinians and called for a "free Palestine" during performances, had been scheduled to appear at eight of the 10 remaining shows on Sheeran's US leg of the Loop Tour.

Messina Touring Group, promoter of the US tour, said in a statement to Rolling Stone that it had been notified by venues that they would not allow concerts featuring Macklemore, adding that his participation could have led to the cancellation of the tour and affected hundreds of thousands of fans.

"After discussions with stakeholders, Macklemore will not be performing on the remaining support dates," the promoter said.

The venues reportedly objecting to the rapper include Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts, Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina, AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, and Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida.

Sheeran's tour is scheduled to resume this Friday in Philadelphia.

Macklemore has been an outspoken critic of Israel's war in Gaza, using his concerts and public appearances to express solidarity with Palestinians and condemn the conflict.

The promoter did not identify which venues had specifically objected to Macklemore's participation.