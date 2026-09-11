TRUMP TELLS REPUBLICANS AT MIDTERM CONVENTION YOU GO TO HELL IF YOU DONT VOTE IN NOVEMBER

Trump tells Republicans at midterm convention 'you go to hell' if you don't vote in November

US President Donald Trump closed out the Republican midterm convention in Dallas, Texas on Thursday night by making attendees take a pledge to vote in the November midterm elections.

"I pledge to the greatest president in the history of the United States ... I'm going to get my friends, my family, and we are going to vote on Nov. 3, or we are going to vote before that ... I don't care if I'm registered or not. I'm going to try and cheat like hell, like they do," Trump told the crowd, implying that Democrats cheat during elections.

After attendees made the pledge, Trump added another remark that roused the audience: "You know what happens if you don't vote? You go to hell."

Trump also heaped praise upon himself, attempting to motivate his voter base with the midterm elections quickly approaching.

"In 19 months, I've delivered on every single promise I've made," said Trump. "We took that dark age of America and turned it into the golden age of America," referencing a booming stock market, lower prescription drug prices, and increased military spending that have made the US "the energy and military superpower of the world."

The president also touted his immigration policies, citing the near-elimination of illegal border crossings, and praised himself for passing measures through Congress for new tax breaks on overtime, tips, and Social Security payments.

Historically, the party of the sitting president loses during midterms, but Trump vowed to reverse that trend by retaining the Republican majority in both the US House of Representatives and Senate.

He told the crowd that if Democrats reclaim power, they would "confiscate your wealth … destroy Texas oil and gas ... (and) set loose criminals to rob, rape and kill like we had just two years ago."

Vice President JD Vance gave the night's keynote address before Trump spoke to the audience and urged Republicans to get out and vote to preserve the Republican Party's majority in Congress.

"Don't give the country over to a bunch of crazy people because you happen to disagree with us on a policy issue here or there," said Vance. "We got to send a message this November that the country does not belong to the radicals. It does not belong to the bureaucrats. It does not belong to the highest bidder. This country was handed down to us by our parents and their parents before them."

Vance and Trump were not only rallying their voter base for the November midterms, but also for the 2028 presidential election, in which Vance is seen as being the heir apparent once Trump finishes his second term in the White House and is term-limited from seeking a third.



