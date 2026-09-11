Como mark Champions League debut with stunning 4-1 win over Leipzig

Como marked their first-ever UEFA Champions League appearance on Thursday with an emphatic 4-1 victory over RB Leipzig.

The Italian side scored their first Champions League goal in the 15th minute when Martin Baturina collected a loose ball inside the penalty area, sidestepped a defender, and fired into the bottom corner.

Como doubled their advantage in the 38th minute as Baturina turned provider, threading a pass through for Anastasios Douvikas, who held off a defender before finishing into the bottom corner.

Assane Diao made it 3-0 nine minutes after the restart, racing onto Nico Paz's pass and firing across goalkeeper Maarten Vandevoordt.

Leipzig pulled one back four minutes later through Andrija Maksimovic, but Maximo Perrone completed the scoring in the 90th minute after another assist from Paz.