Poland averted 'direct threat' to border crossing, says premier

Polish and Ukrainian security services averted a "direct threat" to a border crossing overnight, Prime Minister Donald Tusk said Thursday, warning that Poland should prepare for further provocations linked to Russia.

According to public broadcaster TVP World, Tusk disclosed the incident after a meeting in Slovakia of leaders of the Visegrad Group-consisting of the Czech Republic, Hungary, Slovakia, and Poland-but did not specify the nature of the threat or identify the border crossing involved.

"Last night, thanks to cooperation between our services and their Ukrainian counterparts, a direct threat to a border crossing was averted," Tusk said.

He warned that Russia had previously carried out "provocative attacks" on border crossings, including in Moldova, and said Poland should expect similar actions, including possible sabotage.

Tusk's remarks came a day after Russian drones struck the Starokozache border crossing in Ukraine's southern Odesa region near Moldova, killing two people and wounding three, according to Ukrainian officials.

The Polish premier also said that he had received a "fairly precise report" from CIA Director John Ratcliffe about possible developments in the coming months, warning that Poland and Europe should be prepared for scenarios on the EU's eastern flank.



