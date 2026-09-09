SINKHOLE SWALLOWS DRIVEWAY OF NICOLAS CAGES MALIBU MANSION

This aerial view shows a sinkhole on a street and driveway of a seaside home affected by large swells produced by Hurricane Marie in Malibu, California, on September 8, 2026. (AFP Photo)

A large sinkhole swallowed the driveway of a beachfront mansion owned by Hollywood actor Nicolas Cage in Malibu, California, prompting authorities to evacuate dozens of nearby properties, according to the Los Angeles Times.

Los Angeles County Fire Department crews responded early Tuesday after the driveway collapsed amid high tides and powerful surf along the Southern California coast.

The collapse caused a gas leak, prompting authorities to close the private road while utility crews worked at the site.

The property was unoccupied at the time, and no injuries were reported.

The sinkhole had expanded to roughly 25-30 feet (7.6-9.1 meters) deep and 30 by 60 feet (9 by 18 meters) wide later Tuesday.

The city of Malibu declared an emergency and ordered the evacuation of 31 properties as the expanding sinkhole restricted access for residents and emergency services.

Seven residences were red-tagged due to hazardous conditions, while 24 were red-tagged because of the loss of safe vehicle access.

Officials warned that conditions could worsen amid forecast high tides and rain associated with post-tropical Cyclone Marie.

A temporary American Red Cross shelter was established at Malibu High School for affected residents.

The city said it was monitoring coastal erosion in several areas and preparing for possible strong storms, waves, heavy rain, mudslides, and further erosion amid strong El Nino conditions along the Southern California coast.

Cage purchased the property in 2024 for $10.5 million, according to US media reports.