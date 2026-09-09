Russia working to ease visa rules with countries in Asia, Africa, Middle East, Latin America

Russia is working with a number of friendly countries to further ease travel and visa requirements, Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Wednesday.

Speaking at a press briefing in the city of Syktyvkar in Komi region, Zakharova said Russia was continuing talks with interested countries in Asia, Africa, the Middle East and Latin America.

"We are actively and consistently working with colleagues from friendly countries to further simplify travel conditions for citizens," she said.

Zakharova added that a mutual visa-free agreement between Russia and Saudi Arabia took effect on May 1.

She said President Vladimir Putin had raised the possibility of making Russia's visa-free regime with China permanent during talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping in Bishkek on Aug. 31.

Russia has seen a sharp increase in tourism and humanitarian exchanges with China since visa requirements were temporarily eased for relevant types of travel, she said.

Turning to the confrontation with NATO, Zakharova said Russia is ready to use the full range of military-technical means to counter threats from the alliance in the Arctic.

"Should it become necessary, the Russian Federation is ready to use the full range of military-technical means to counter and eliminate emerging threats," she stressed.

According to her, the Foreign Ministry, together with the Defense Ministry and other relevant agencies, was monitoring NATO activities in the Arctic and preparing response measures in advance.

The official noted that NATO has intensified military activity near Russia's northern borders, including large-scale exercises and changes to its command-and-control structure, describing the activity as "a direct security threat" to Russia.

At the same time, Zakharova said, Moscow remained open to dialogue on security issues with countries seeking to preserve peace and stability and promote the development of the Arctic.