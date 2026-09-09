UN chief 'deeply concerned' over Strait of Hormuz escalation

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres is "deeply concerned" about escalating military actions and threats to shipping in the Strait of Hormuz, his spokesperson said on Wednesday.

Stephane Dujarric told reporters that Guterres expressed grave worry regarding recent attacks against commercial vessels and "threats of additional action" against maritime and energy infrastructure in the Strait of Hormuz, a strategic maritime chokepoint.

Dujarric emphasized Guterres' position that navigational rights and freedom of passage in the region "must be fully restored and respected in accordance with international law." He recalled the UN chief's appeal to all parties involved to "exercise utmost restraint" and avoid hostile actions or rhetoric.

The UN warned of "grave consequences" for civilians, global economic stability, and international peace if the volatile situation inflames further.