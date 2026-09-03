Italy heat wave to last until at least Sept. 9, forecaster says

People sit in the shade while visiting the Roman Forum as temperatures near 40 degrees Celsius during a heatwave, in Rome, Italy, August 11, 2026. (REUTERS File Photo)

Italy's latest heat wave is expected to continue until at least Wednesday, Sept. 9, with temperatures reaching 35°C (95°F) to 37°C (99°F) across the country, forecaster Lorenzo Tedici said Thursday, according to the ANSA News Agency.

Tedici said the heat would persist through the middle of next week as a North African high-pressure system strengthens over the Mediterranean.

"Until the middle of next week, thermometers will soar again, pushing temperatures up to 8°C (14.4°F) above the typical average for the period," he said.

He noted that cooler Atlantic air would begin moving in from Wednesday, bringing a change in weather conditions.

"Long-term mathematical models indicate a full-blown collapse of high pressure immediately after Wednesday, September 9th," Tedici said, adding that the shift would be aided by the descent of cold air from the North Atlantic.

According to the forecast, Thursday will bring sunny and warmer conditions to northern and central Italy, while the south will be mostly sunny with occasional showers in the Calabrian mountains.

On Friday, sunny and warmer conditions are expected across the country, with heat building in the north and isolated showers remaining possible in the Calabrian mountains.

Saturday is expected to stay hot, with high heat in the north and mostly sunny, warm conditions across the central and southern regions.

The long-term outlook calls for the African high-pressure system to hold, with temperatures peaking around 37°C (98.6°F) from north to south.