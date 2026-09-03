Syria announces 1st chemical materials destruction since fall of Assad regime

Syrian Arab Republic's Ambassador to the United Nations Ibrahim Olabi addresses the Security Council during the meeting on the situation in the Middle East, at U.N. headquarters in New York City, U.S., February 18, 2026. (REUTERS File Photo)

Syria announced on Thursday the start of the destruction of chemical materials found in the country under the supervision of experts from the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW).

Addressing the UN Security Council, Syria's Permanent Representative Ibrahim Olabi described the operation as a historic milestone and the first such destruction effort since the fall of the former regime.

"I would like to announce before you today a historic moment, namely the commencement of the process of destroying some of the chemical materials found in Syria under the inspection work of the OPCW colleagues," Olabi said.

"It's also the first of its kind to destroy chemical materials on Syrian territories for over a decade," he added, saying the process demonstrated what diplomacy, political will and international cooperation could achieve.

Olabi said Syria was committed to accountability and would continue working with the international community to support national justice.

"Syria's position on accountability is not open to compromise or interpretation," he said.

He said the operation was aimed at protecting Syrians and preventing chemical weapons from falling into the wrong hands, while also safeguarding regional and international security.

"Every site that is secured, every ammunition that is identified, does not merely remove a danger to Syria but the entire world," he said.

REPEATED ISRAELI ATTACKS



Olabi said repeated Israeli attacks have impeded the chemical destruction operations, calling on the international community to ensure conditions that would allow the destruction process to continue.

"As you are all aware, and as is documented in many reports, the repeated Israeli attacks have impeded such destruction operations. At certain stages, it brought them to a complete halt and to the cancellation of such visits. They have also exposed the national teams, the teams of the organization, and the sites being secured to danger."

"We cannot safeguard the security of the region if our security is exposed to attacks at the hands of Israel," he said.

He said Syria had inherited "very serious and complex files" from the former regime and was addressing them in accordance with international law and standards.

"The international community must now, if it is unable to assist us directly, at the very least prevent anything that threatens to undermine our ability to carry out this task on its behalf," Olabi said.

US WELCOMES SYRIA'S PROGRESS IN DISMANTLING CHEMICAL WEAPONS PROGRAM



US Deputy Ambassador to the UN Tammy Bruce welcomed Syria's progress in dismantling remnants of the former regime's chemical weapons program, noting that the OPCW Executive Council had restored Syria's rights and privileges under the Chemical Weapons Convention.

She said OPCW inspectors were in Syria to verify the destruction of Category 3 chemical weapons, including empty M4000 aerial bombs and Volcano rockets linked to past attacks in Khan Sheikhoun and Ghouta.

Bruce urged UN members to support Syria's efforts to eliminate chemical weapons and hold those responsible accountable, while paying tribute to victims and survivors of Assad-era chemical attacks.

"Our work to eliminate the Assad regime's chemical weapons program, and to promote accountability, is not just essential for international peace and security; it is also a way to honor the Syrian men, women and children whose lives were taken," she said.