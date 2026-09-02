1 injured in shooting at US elementary school in Virginia

A police officer stands on the street next to a police vehicle, after a shooting was reported at Westwood Hills Elementary School in Waynesboro, Virginia, U.S., September 2, 2026. (REUTERS)

At least one person was injured in a shooting at a US elementary school in Waynesboro, Virginia, on Wednesday morning, according to local media reports.

The Augusta County Sheriff's Office said all students at Westwood Elementary School were safe and had been evacuated, with the scene contained and secured by around 10.23 am local time.

Displaced students are being reunited with their parents at the fellowship hall of a nearby church, authorities said.

Virginia Governor Abigail Spanberger said on social media that she was monitoring the situation, extending support to students, families and school staff, and thanking first responders. She said local law enforcement and school officials would continue providing updates to the community.

No further details on the circumstances of the shooting or a possible suspect were immediately available.