President Erdoğan says Türkiye will deepen cooperation with Shanghai Cooperation Organization

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said Tuesday that Türkiye would seek to deepen cooperation with the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO), which he described as a "rising star."

"We will strive to advance our cooperation with the Shanghai Cooperation Organization, which we see as a rising star, in every field," Erdoğan said at the SCO Plus meeting in the Kyrgyz capital Bishkek.

"The Shanghai Cooperation Organization, representing 3.5 billion people and $35 trillion in gross domestic product, is an indispensable element of a multipolar order," he added.

Erdoğan said the SCO had become an important component of the emerging multipolar international system over the past 25 years and said Türkiye viewed the organization as complementary to the UN.

"The Shanghai Cooperation Organization, representing approximately 3.5 billion people and $35 trillion in gross domestic product, has become one of the indispensable elements of a multipolar order over the past 25 years. We see the organization, which brings the Asia-Pacific region and the Middle East together on the same platform, as a supporter and complement to the UN.

"Above all, the Shanghai Cooperation Organization has a structure that aligns with our multidimensional foreign policy centered on regional ownership. As Türkiye, we are taking responsibility for resolving conflicts around us through dialogue and diplomacy, and we continue to work for peace, tranquility and stability both in our region and around the world."

He said Türkiye was taking responsibility for resolving conflicts through dialogue and diplomacy and would continue working for peace, tranquility and stability around the world.

Erdoğan also offered condolences to countries that lost citizens in a natural disaster in Nepal and thanked Kyrgyz President Sadyr Japarov and others involved in organizing the summit.

He then congratulated Laos on being accepted as a dialogue partner and wished Kyrgyzstan success following its election as a nonpermanent member of the UN Security Council for 2027-2028.

- Transport and energy corridors

The president said the SCO could play a role beyond maintaining peace and stability, including in economic development and regional connectivity.

"We believe that the organization can play a role not only in ensuring peace and stability, but also in establishing uninterrupted and secure transportation corridors, which are vital for the prosperity of our peoples, and in areas such as energy supply security," Erdoğan said.

He emphasized Türkiye's role in facilitating the SCO region's access to Western markets, particularly through the diversification of energy corridors and management of geopolitical risks.

"We want the Caspian-crossing Middle Corridor initiative to be aligned with the Belt and Road Initiative and attach great importance to cooperation within the organization," he said.

Erdoğan reiterated that Türkiye would seek to expand ties with the SCO across a broad range of areas.

- Climate change and COP31

Erdoğan also highlighted climate change, irregular migration, terrorism, cross-border crime and food security as growing challenges for many countries.

He noted that Türkiye aimed to do its part in combating the negative effects of climate change and would host the COP31 summit in Antalya on Nov. 11-12.

"As Türkiye, we aim to do our part in combating the negative effects of climate change on different geographies," Erdoğan said, inviting SCO members to attend the COP31 summit.

He said the summit would contribute to efforts to leave future generations a more stable, prosperous and livable world.

Erdoğan also expressed confidence that the SCO would play an important role in building a genuinely multipolar world, and wished Pakistan success as it prepares to take over the organization's rotating presidency from Kyrgyzstan.

- Gaza, Lebanon and regional security

Referring to Gaza and Lebanon, Erdoğan said 74,000 people had been killed in Israeli attacks and warned that the entire region was paying the price for what he called an aggressive policy.

"We must not forget Gaza, where 74,000 people, most of them women and children, have lost their lives due to Israel's attacks, as well as Lebanon, when discussing peace. Our entire region is paying the price for this aggressive policy," Erdoğan said.

He also highlighted the Mecca Defense Alliance, established by Türkiye with Saudi Arabia and Pakistan, saying it was based on regional ownership and collective deterrence.

"The Mecca Defense Alliance, based on regional ownership and collective deterrence, will make significant contributions to regional and global peace and stability," Erdoğan also noted.

Erdoğan concluded by wishing Pakistan success as it assumes the SCO's rotating presidency and expressing hope that the summit would contribute to the common future of the region and its countries.







