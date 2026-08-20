IOM says 282,000 people affected by Colombia earthquake

A man walks past a destroyed building in Cuarto de Legua neighborhood, Cali, Colombia, on August 20, 2026, ten days after a 7.4 earthquake. (AFP)

About 282,000 people have been affected by last week's earthquake in Colombia, according to preliminary government figures cited on Thursday by the International Organization for Migration (IOM).

Jean Philippe Antolin, IOM's Humanitarian Response and Recovery Specialist for Latin America and the Caribbean, briefed reporters virtually from Colombia on the humanitarian situation following the magnitude 7.4 earthquake that killed 314 people.

Antolin said nearly 163,000 homes have been affected and are undergoing structural assessments as authorities continue to determine the full extent of the damage.

"IOM is working alongside the government of Colombia, local authorities, local partners, and other UN agencies to support the national response to the emergency," Antolin said.

To support the government-led response, IOM launched a $30 million flash appeal on Thursday to fund its earthquake response during the first six months.

The appeal is intended to address immediate, lifesaving needs, including health assistance, while gradually supporting longer-term recovery efforts.

Antolin praised the Colombian government's response, as well as local authorities and emergency teams working to assist affected communities.

"IOM commends the rapid and decisive response of the Colombian government, as well as the dedication and solidarity of authorities and emergency response teams working on the ground," he said.