US attorney general declines to pledge Justice Department will always act independently of White House

US Attorney General Todd Blanche refused Sunday to promise that the Department of Justice will always operate independently of the White House, arguing that such a pledge is inappropriate for the role.

"No, I'm not going to pledge that. And no attorney general should ever pledge that," Blanche told NBC News.

He dismissed concerns that US President Donald Trump might pressure him into committing unethical or illegal conduct, characterizing reports of such influence as a "false narrative" fueled by political opponents and the media. He also emphasized that he remains committed to the US Constitution, a vow taken by all his predecessors.

Blanche was narrowly confirmed by the Senate in a 50-49 vote earlier this month and replaced Pam Bondi.

He maintained that Trump does not dictate specific prosecutions.

"There's a misnomer ... that he wakes up in the morning, calls me up and says, 'Todd, go prosecute this,'" he said during a separate interview with Fox News.

He claimed the president actually values dissent within his inner circle.

"I think he would expect me to tell him no," he said, noting that he would reject any executive directive that conflicted with his own legal judgment.