Lebanon’s president says country will stick to Israel framework, counts on US to implement deal

Lebanese President Joseph Aoun said Monday that Lebanon would not back away from a framework agreement with Israel and is counting on the US to help implement it, as Beirut prepares for another round of negotiations with Israel.

Aoun made the remarks during a meeting with a delegation from Task Force for Lebanon, which works to strengthen ties between Lebanon and the US, according to Lebanon's National News Agency (NNA).

Aoun said he discussed the agreement during his July 21 meeting with US President Donald Trump in Washington and stressed that Lebanon "is committed to fully implementing the deal."

"There are difficulties with this framework, but we do not want to back away from it. We want to strengthen it," Aoun said.

"We are counting on the US. It is the sponsor of this agreement, and it is serious and committed and doing everything it can. It has been highly supportive," he added.

The president said Lebanon is awaiting a new round of talks with Israel focused on "how to make progress," but did not give a date.

"We have two choices: war or diplomacy," he said. "War will not lead to any result, and this situation can only be addressed through diplomacy."

Aoun described the Lebanese army as professional, committed and highly trained but said it needed the resources and equipment required to carry out its mission.

Lebanon and Israel have held seven rounds of direct negotiations since April 14, including five in Washington and two in Rome.

LEBANON IS KEY TO REGIONAL STABILITY



Aoun said he also discussed US investments in Lebanon with Trump and presented a proposal for a strategic economic and security partnership between the two countries.

On Israeli actions in Lebanon, Aoun said Israel was "thinking tactically but overlooking the strategic level."

"Massive destruction and the killing of innocent people do not help Lebanon or the US," he said, adding that Israel "will not be able to achieve its objectives through force."

Aoun also reiterated the need for "state-to-state relations" with Iran based on mutual respect and noninterference in internal affairs.

He said Lebanon was "very important to the US and its interests" and that regional stability cannot be achieved without stability in Lebanon and support for the Lebanese army.

The meeting came amid continued Israeli aggressions in Lebanon despite a framework agreement signed by Beirut and Tel Aviv on June 26.

The agreement calls for a gradual Israeli withdrawal from occupied Lebanese territory in return for the deployment of the Lebanese army and the disarmament of armed groups, referring to Hezbollah.

The death toll from Israel's attacks in Lebanon since March 2 rose to 4,346 on Sunday, with 12,301 wounded, according to Lebanese authorities. The latest increase came after 11 people were killed and 19 wounded in two Israeli strikes in southern Lebanon Saturday.

Israel continues to occupy parts of southern Lebanon, some for decades and others since the 2023-24 war. Israeli forces have advanced more than 10 kilometers (6 miles) into Lebanese territory during the current conflict.