Israeli forces raid hospital premises, assault patients in southern West Bank

Israeli forces raided the premises of a hospital in Bethlehem in the southern occupied West Bank on Monday evening and assaulted patients and visitors, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry.

"Israeli forces stormed the grounds of the Bethlehem Arab Society for Rehabilitation hospital, terrified patients and visitors, and assaulted some of them," the ministry said in a statement.

It strongly condemned the raid and continuing Israeli violations against hospitals and medical centers.

The ministry stressed that hospitals and health facilities are protected under international law.

Raiding or attacking such facilities or endangering patients and medical personnel constitutes "a serious violation of international conventions and laws," it said, adding that such actions threaten health services and patients' right to receive care safely.

The ministry "urged international health and humanitarian organizations, particularly the World Health Organization and the International Committee of the Red Cross, to intervene immediately to halt repeated violations against hospitals, medical centers and health workers."

It also called for guarantees protecting medical facilities and ensuring the safety of patients and staff.

The occupied West Bank has witnessed an escalation in attacks by Israeli occupiers against Palestinians and their property, particularly since Israel launched its war on the Gaza Strip in October 2023.