Trump says he is not seeking extension of framework agreement with Iran

President Donald Trump said Monday that he is not seeking an extension of June's framework agreement with Iran towards ending the war, while claiming the US has established "total control" over the Strait of Hormuz.

"No," Trump replied when asked by reporters whether he was seeking an extension of the deal with Iran, reached in June with Pakistani mediation.

His remarks came as a 60-day negotiating period neared its end without a comprehensive agreement, which the framework deal was meant to facilitate. The deadline stems from how the June deal established a window for negotiations toward a broader settlement.

Asked whether the two sides are closer to reaching a final agreement under the framework deal, Trump said Iran is willing to negotiate but is not prepared to accept the terms he believes are required.

"They want to make a deal, but they are not going to make the kind of a deal that I feel is necessary," Trump said.

He reiterated that Iran cannot have nuclear weapons.

"Look, we're in there for one reason: Iran cannot have a nuclear weapon. You understand that Iran cannot have a nuclear weapon, and they won't have a nuclear weapon," he added.

'I LIKE THE IDEA OF DECLARING IT A TERRITORY'



Trump was also asked about his recent statement that he would soon declare the Strait of Hormuz US territory. He defended the idea and said American forces control the strategic waterway through a blockade.

"Well, I just think it's a great idea," the president said.

"I mean, we control it. We control it with the blockade. We have a blockade. We control it with the blockade, and I like the idea of declaring it a territory. We have total control over the Strait. Now, they can be a nuisance ... But the blockade has been very effective."

Trump said the US blockade had been effective and claimed American actions are allowing millions of barrels of oil to move through the region each week.

"We are taking out—maybe that will stop, or maybe it will open up even further—we are taking out millions of barrels of oil a week," he said.

"The strait is open, and the oil prices are coming down, and they will continue to come down unless we decide to do something far more drastic than we are doing," he said, adding that Iran is "in big trouble."

The president also addressed Oman's role in diplomatic efforts involving neighboring Iran and the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz.

Asked whether he was out of patience with Oman, Trump said the country had not "behaved very well" but suggested the US could deal with the situation.

"No, I don't think they behaved very well, but we'd handle them very easily, just like we do other things," Trump said.



























