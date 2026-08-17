Moldova condemns airspace violation, explosion in southeast that sparked forest fires

Moldova on Monday strongly condemned the violation of its airspace and an explosion near the southeastern village of Talmaza in the Stefan Voda district that sparked forest fires.

On Telegram, the Foreign Ministry said the incident was a serious violation of Moldova's sovereignty and posed a direct risk to public safety.

"The Russian Federation's war of aggression against Ukraine continues to have direct consequences for the security of the Republic of Moldova," it said.

Earlier, Moldova's Defense Ministry said airspace surveillance systems detected an unidentified aerial object entering the country's airspace from around Cuciurgan-Tiraspol, near the border with Transnistria, a small breakaway region.

The object later disappeared from monitoring systems near Talmaza, where police reported an explosion about 3 kilometers (1.86 miles) from the village. The blast ignited vegetation, but no casualties were reported.

Authorities said preliminary findings indicated the explosion occurred when an unidentified aircraft crashed into the ground. Specialists were sent to the scene to determine the aircraft's origin.