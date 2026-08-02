US Congressman Turner calls for greater Pentagon transparency on global conflicts

US Rep. Mike Turner on Sunday called on the Defense Department to increase information sharing with Congress, saying the current level of transparency regarding global conflicts was insufficient.

"I don't think anybody's satisfied with the level of information that we're receiving," Turner told CBS News.

He said both the House and Senate had formally raised concerns that the Pentagon needed to provide more detailed briefings on the war involving Iran, the review of US forces in Europe and ongoing support for Ukraine.

Acknowledging that the situation involving Iran was "dynamic," Turner said: "The administration could be sharing more."

Turner also addressed recent comments by US President Donald Trump regarding licensing Patriot missile technology to Ukraine.

While Trump expressed hesitation, citing concerns about transferring sensitive military technology, Turner said negotiations over licensing the Patriot system to Kyiv remained "ongoing."

The congressman also distinguished between the defensive nature of the Patriot system and offensive weapons such as the Tomahawk missile.