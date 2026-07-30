US Senate rejects attempt to limit military action against Iran

The US Senate narrowly defeated a procedural attempt Thursday to force a debate on a resolution that would have restricted US President Donald Trump's authority to conduct military operations against Iran.

In a 49-50 vote, the chamber rejected a "motion to discharge" the measure, introduced by Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand.

It sought to direct the withdrawal of US forces from unauthorized hostilities against Iran unless Congress explicitly issued a declaration of war. Because the motion failed to secure a simple majority, the resolution remains stalled in the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, effectively preserving the president's military mandate.

"This reckless war is driving up monthly bills and making everyday life harder for working families," Gillibrand said ahead of the vote, urging lawmakers to reassert their constitutional authority. Following the defeat, she criticized Senate Republicans for voting to continue a "costly war" rather than standing "with the American people."

The vote revealed minor fractures within both parties. Three Republicans, Sens. Susan Collins, Lisa Murkowski and Rand Paul, voted in favor of the measure, while Democrat John Fetterman joined the Republican majority in voting against it. Kentucky's Republican Sen. Mitch McConnell did not vote.