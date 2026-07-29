US vice president meets Saudi defense minister in Washington amid heightened regional tensions

US Vice President JD Vance reportedly met Wednesday with Saudi Arabia's Defense Minister Khalid bin Salman, according to a CNN report.

Citing multiple sources familiar with the matter, CNN reported that the meeting took place in Washington.

The meeting comes shortly after Tuesday night's precision strikes by US and Saudi forces against targets linked to Iranian-aligned groups in Iraq. CENTCOM said the operation targeted sites connected to attacks on US forces and Saudi energy infrastructure.

Saudi Arabia said the strikes were conducted in self-defense under Article 51 of the UN Charter following attacks launched from Iraqi territory against the kingdom's petroleum facilities. Riyadh warned it would take further military action if Iran-backed groups carried out additional attacks.

The Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF), a predominantly Iran-backed coalition of Shiite armed groups, confirmed that several of its headquarters were hit in the strikes, killing at least 20 members, wounding 32 and causing extensive property damage.

Iran has condemned the strikes as a violation of Iraq's sovereignty and territorial integrity.