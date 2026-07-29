Trump says US will be hitting Iran ‘hard,’ but will ‘let them keep talking’

US President Donald Trump said on Wednesday that the US will strike Iran "hard" in retaliation for Tehran's attacks on American forces in Jordan.

In a phone call with Fox News, Trump said the US strikes overnight against Iran-backed militias in Iraq were "coordinated with" the Iraqi government.

Following Iran's attack on Jordan, the US president said "we'll be hitting them (Iranians) hard," stressing that "They're going to get a beating."

About negotiations with Iran for a peace deal, Trump said: "We're going to let them keep talking."

Earlier this week, Trump said the US was having "good talks" with Iran and that there is a "good chance" of reaching a deal, but warned the military operation could resume if negotiations failed.