Trump vows 'very hard' response after drone strike on US-owned LNG tanker in Egypt

President Donald Trump vowed a "very hard" response Wednesday after a drone struck a US-owned liquefied natural gas (LNG) tanker in Egypt.

Trump was asked by reporters at the White House whether there was any indication Iran was behind the attack.

"Well, I can give you a report. I've been briefed. It's a little more of the same, but it's going to be straightening out," he said.

A drone struck the Energos Winter gas tanker at Egypt's Mediterranean port of Damietta on Wednesday, raising concerns that the Middle East war could be spreading to critical maritime infrastructure.

Trump said the US will hit Iran "very hard."

"We're going to be hitting them very hard because it's our turn to hit them. They know it's coming," he added.

Referring to Tehran's recent attacks on American forces in Jordan, Trump said they "tried shooting" last night.

"So, we had five rockets shot going 8,500 miles an hour, and all five rockets were knocked down to the ground, but they nevertheless took a chance. It's our turn, and we'll see if we get there with an agreement at some point. But we're going to hit them very hard," Trump said.

The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) said ballistic missiles had targeted a US air base in Jordan in response to what it described as "the aggressive actions of the US military."

Jordan's armed forces said that its air defenses intercepted and shot down five missiles launched from Iran that were heading toward the kingdom early Wednesday morning.

Asked whether he saw any scenario in which Iran attacks US installations and personnel overseas or a US withdrawal, Trump said: "No, I do not see that."

"We're going to hit them very hard. I mean, I can actually say that because ... there's very little they can do about it ... but you know we got to smack them a little bit," Trump added.

Tensions between the US and Iran have escalated in recent weeks, with Washington carrying out attacks on Iran, and Tehran responding by targeting US military facilities and equipment in countries across the region.