'Everybody wants to do more with Canada, except US,' Carney says about trade relations

U.S. President Donald Trump welcomes Canada's Prime Minister Mark Carney at the White House in Washington, D.C., U.S., October 7, 2025. (REUTERS File Photo)

Prime Minister Mark Carney on Wednesday defended his government's approach to trade negotiations with the US, saying Canada remains in a "strong position" as Ottawa works toward a "more stable" trading relationship with Washington.

Asked about concessions, including the Gordie Howe Bridge revenue split, digital services tax changes and streaming funding rules, Carney pointed to the economic benefits of keeping the trade infrastructure and cross-border commerce moving.

"First off, the bridge is open. Bridge is open in … a narrow economic region that has $300 billion of economic activity that goes across land connections between the United States and largely the province of Ontario," he said during a news conference in Alberta.

Carney said the $6.5 billion cost of the bridge represents less than 5% of the economic activity it supports, arguing that the agreement allows Canada to reinvest in the region.

Turning to broader trade relations, Carney said Canada continues to have more than 80% of its trade with the US tariff-free and is seeking a more stable arrangement with Washington.

"We're engaged with discussions, working to have a more permanent or more stable is a better way to put it ... but a more stable relationship, trading relationship with the US that addresses issues in some of our largest industries, and that recognizes the new US approach to trade," he said.

Carney said Canada is entering negotiations from a position of strength, pointing job growth, foreign investment and efforts to diversify its trade relationships.

"We are stronger than when it started," he said. "Everybody wants to do more with Canada, except the United States."

He added that Ottawa is "on track to have free trade access to 3 billion consumers."

When asked about the additional US tariffs that are taking effect in August, Carney said US and Canadian officials are currently in talks in Washington.

"We're only going to accept a solution that works for Canadians. We have lots of options of what we would do if that's not there, both positive in terms of supporting the economy and also addressing other issues," he noted.

Last week, Washington announced additional 50% tariffs on certain Canadian goods, covering products from wine to hockey sticks to cement, according to the White House.