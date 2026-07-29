Turkish foreign minister meets new Hamas Political Bureau chief

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan met Wednesday with Khalil al-Hayya, the newly elected head of Hamas' Political Bureau, and a Hamas delegation, according to Turkish Foreign Ministry sources.

The sources said Fidan congratulated al-Hayya on his appointment during the meeting.

Al-Hayya briefed Fidan on the situation in Gaza and the occupied West Bank, saying the Israeli government led by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has intensified what he described as illegal settlement activities and attacks on holy sites in Jerusalem.

He also said Hamas continues to take a constructive approach to peace negotiations and provided an update on efforts toward Palestinian reconciliation.

Fidan reiterated Türkiye's strong support for what he called the "just cause" of the Palestinians in every field and on every international platform.

According to the sources, Fidan said Türkiye has worked to keep what he described as the Netanyahu government's crimes in Gaza and the West Bank, as well as attacks on holy sites, on the international community's agenda.

He added that Ankara would continue making every effort to increase the delivery of humanitarian aid to Gaza.

Fidan also said Türkiye will continue supporting the Gaza peace process and expressed appreciation for the role Hamas has played in those efforts.