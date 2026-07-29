Canada condemns West Bank violence: Settlements must stop

Canada on Wednesday condemned the "ongoing violence" in the occupied West Bank and urged "de-escalation and protection of civilians."

"Canada condemns the ongoing violence in the West Bank. The expansion of Israeli settlements in the West Bank must stop," the Foreign Ministry said in a post on US social media platform X.

The ministry said the settlements "are illegal under international law & undermine prospects for peace, security and stability."

It stressed that "international humanitarian law must be respected, and all civilians must be able to live in safety and security."

The statement came amid intensified Israeli army operations and attacks by Israeli occupiers across the occupied West Bank since the start of Israel's genocidal war on the Gaza Strip in October 2023.

At least 1,182 Palestinians have been killed, 13,000 injured and nearly 24,000 arrested in the occupied West Bank during the period, according to Palestinian figures.

The pace of Israeli raids and violations has further intensified since Friday's violence in the town of Tell, near Nablus, where four Palestinians and two Israelis were killed during an attack by Israeli occupiers under the protection of the Israeli army, according to Palestinian sources.