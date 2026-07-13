SCHUMER URGES US SENATE TO PASS GRAHAMS RUSSIA SANCTIONS BILL FOLLOWING SENATORS DEATH

US Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer urged the upper chamber Monday to quickly pass a bipartisan Russia sanctions bill championed by the late Sen. Lindsey Graham.

Speaking on the Senate floor, Schumer called on Senate Majority Leader John Thune to bring the legislation up for a vote.

"I know if Senator Graham were here in the chamber today, he would also join me in urging the Senate to support Ukraine and strengthen sanctions on Russia.

"I urge Senator Thune, in honor of Lindsey, to put the Russian sanctions bill on the floor immediately. It will pass overwhelmingly and help our allies in Ukraine," Schumer said.

The sanctions package, spearheaded by Graham before his death, is aimed at increasing economic pressure on Russia as the war in Ukraine continues.

South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster appointed Graham's sister, Darline Graham Nordone, to temporarily fill the vacant Senate seat following the senator's death late Saturday.

Nordone, whom US President Donald Trump endorsed as his preferred choice for the appointment, is expected to be sworn in as early as this week. She will serve the remainder of Graham's current term through January, restoring Republicans to their full 53-47 Senate majority.

A separate Republican special primary is scheduled for August to select the party's nominee for the subsequent full six-year Senate term.

The vacancy had briefly narrowed Republicans' working majority. With Sen. Mitch McConnell absent due to illness and Graham's seat unfilled, Republicans were effectively operating with a 51-seat caucus, potentially complicating Thune's efforts to advance key legislation, including the annual defense policy bill.