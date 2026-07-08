US launches new strikes on Iran hours after warning from Trump

US Central Command (CENTCOM) said Wednesday that American forces had begun a new round of strikes against Iran, aimed at further degrading Tehran's ability to threaten freedom of navigation in the Strait of Hormuz.

"At the direction of the Commander in Chief, U.S. Central Command forces have started conducting additional strikes against Iran to further degrade their ability to threaten freedom of navigation in the Strait of Hormuz," CENTCOM said in a statement on US social media company X.

"The United States is holding Iran accountable for recent unjustified aggression against commercial shipping and civilian crews freely navigating a vital international waterway," the statement added.

Meanwhile, semi-official Mehr news agency reported that an explosion was heard in Iran's southern city of Bandar Abbas on Wednesday evening.

The strikes came hours after US President Donald Trump said the memorandum of understanding signed with Iran to end the war was "over" and that the US would "probably" hit Iran again Wednesday night.