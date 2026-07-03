Trump says Iran has agreed to 'just about everything we need' in talks

US President Donald Trump said Thursday that negotiations with Iran are progressing, adding that he believes Tehran has agreed to nearly all of Washington's key demands.

"We're negotiating ...I think they've agreed to just about everything we need," Trump said in an interview with CNBC.

Trump reiterated that the US is not seeking regime change in Iran, saying Washington's objective remains preventing Tehran from acquiring a nuclear weapon.

"We're not looking for regime change. I'm looking for something very simple: they cannot have a nuclear weapon," he said.

Trump also defended recent US military action against Iran, saying the country had been "totally defeated militarily."

"I've defeated them militarily. They're totally defeated militarily. They have some missiles left, we could wipe them out too, and I hit them three times last week very hard, because they sent a drone into a ship," he said.

Qatari and Pakistani mediators said Thursday that the next round of US-Iran talks would be held "at the earliest possible time," after the funeral ceremonies for Iran's former Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, who was killed in US-Israeli strikes on Feb. 28, with funeral ceremonies scheduled to run from July 4 through July 9.