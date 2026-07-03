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News Australia Australia’s most populous state detects suspected case of deadly H5N1 bird flu

Australia’s most populous state detects suspected case of deadly H5N1 bird flu

Australia's New South Wales detected a suspected H5N1 bird flu case, making it the sixth recorded case, raising concerns for agriculture and wildlife, though no poultry spread is evident.

Anadolu Agency AUSTRALIA
Published July 03,2026
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AUSTRALIA’S MOST POPULOUS STATE DETECTS SUSPECTED CASE OF DEADLY H5N1 BIRD FLU

Australia's most populous state of New South Wales (NSW) has detected a suspected case of deadly H5N1 bird flu, with authorities on Friday warning the spread was "incredibly concerning" for agriculture as well as wildlife.

Australia, which remained the only continent free of the deadly flu until June 14, has now recorded five confirmed cases. An additional suspected case in New South Wales (NSW) has raised the total number of cases to six.

"We are using the best available data now to target actions for our most at-risk wildlife species and important natural places," NSW's Chief Veterinary Officer Jo Coombe told reporters.

All positive cases have occurred in wild birds, with no signs the virus has spread to local poultry populations, she added.