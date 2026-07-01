US envoys had 'positive' discussions in Qatar on Iran

US negotiators Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner held "positive" discussions in Qatar this week as Washington and Tehran work toward a permanent resolution to their months-long war, Bloomberg reported on Wednesday.

A senior administration official noted that progress is being made on technical talks intended to solidify the broad framework of the recently signed peace memorandum.

The current 60-day negotiating window, which began last month, aims to address critical issues including sanctions relief, nuclear verification, and the total reopening of the Strait of Hormuz.

Meanwhile, the Wall Street Journal reported that US President Donald Trump recently discussed a potential return to all-out war with top military advisers, including Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, but he has decided to prioritize diplomacy for now.

Trump is said to have expressed concerns that another wave of full-scale attacks would "derail diplomacy" and hinder efforts to dismantle Iran's nuclear program.

Officials speaking to the Journal indicated that the US president is willing to allow negotiations to continue beyond the initial Aug. 18 deadline for an agreement to ensure the process remains viable.

Despite the optimistic tone from the White House, Tehran has officially denied that any direct meetings are scheduled with American representatives, insisting that all consultations occur via intermediaries.

The memorandum of understanding between Washington and Tehran, brokered by Pakistan, entered into force after it was electronically signed by Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian and his US counterpart Trump.

The agreement provides a framework for ending the war that began in late February and addressing outstanding issues through negotiations, including a cessation of hostilities across all fronts, including Lebanon, sanctions relief, the nuclear file, the full reopening of the Strait of Hormuz and broader regional security arrangements.