Iraqi foreign minister arrives in Syria for 1st official visit since Assad’s fall

Iraqi Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein arrived in Syria on Monday, for the first official visit to Damascus since the overthrow of the Bashar al-Assad regime in late 2024.

Hussein's visit comes upon "an invitation extended by Syrian Foreign Minister Asaad al-Shaibani," the Iraqi Foreign Ministry said in a statement carried by the state news agency INA.

The ministry said Hussein is scheduled to hold a series of meetings with senior Syrian officials to discuss ways to strengthen bilateral relations between Iraqi and Syria, and develop joint cooperation in various political, security, economic, and trade fields.

The talks will also address "regional and international developments, ways to enhance coordination and consultation between the two countries regarding shared challenges," and efforts aimed at strengthening regional security and stability, it added.





