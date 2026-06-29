Turkish vice president calls for stronger economic integration among Islamic countries

Turkish Vice President Cevdet Yilmaz called for deeper economic cooperation among Islamic countries, saying they need stronger production partnerships, investment cooperation, logistics, connectivity and integration to increase their share of global trade.

"We need to increase the share Islamic countries receive from the world economy and trade. This will happen not only through efforts we make individually, but also through what we do together," Yilmaz said at a gala dinner held as part of the Islamic Chamber of Commerce and Development meetings in Ankara.

The event, hosted by the Union of Chambers and Commodity Exchanges of Türkiye (TOBB), brought together chamber representatives from 20 Islamic countries.

Yilmaz said the global economy is facing challenges including geopolitical tensions, rising protectionism, supply chain changes, financing constraints, digitalization and the green transition.

He said the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), which has 57 members, accounts for nearly one-fifth of the world's population but only 10%-11% of global goods trade, highlighting significant untapped potential.

"This picture needs to change," he said. "In this context, we need more production partnerships, more cooperation in investments, logistics, connectivity and integration."