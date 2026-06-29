Two dead, one injured in Austrian river accident

A 10-year-old boy and a 22-year-old man died in a swimming accident in a river in western Austria on Sunday, police said.



The boy's 40-year-old father was seriously injured and taken to hospital.



The three had been at the Ill river in the town of Bludenz with the child's grandfather, in an area below a waterfall, according to police.



The father was already in the water when the boy and the 22-year-old jumped from the waterfall into the river. All three were caught in a powerful current, pulled under water and failed to resurface.



The grandfather managed to pull the 40-year-old from the river, but the 22-year-old died at the scene.



The boy was resuscitated and flown to hospital by rescue helicopter, but later died of his injuries.



