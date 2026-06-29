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News World Two dead, one injured in Austrian river accident

Two dead, one injured in Austrian river accident

A swimming accident in the Ill river in Bludenz, Austria, resulted in the deaths of a 10-year-old boy and a 22-year-old man after they were caught in a powerful current, police reported. The boy's 40-year-old father was seriously injured but managed to survive after being pulled from the water by the child's grandfather.

DPA WORLD
Published June 29,2026
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TWO DEAD, ONE INJURED IN AUSTRIAN RIVER ACCIDENT

A 10-year-old boy and a 22-year-old man died in a swimming accident in a river in western Austria on Sunday, police said.

The boy's 40-year-old father was seriously injured and taken to hospital.

The three had been at the Ill river in the town of Bludenz with the child's grandfather, in an area below a waterfall, according to police.

The father was already in the water when the boy and the 22-year-old jumped from the waterfall into the river. All three were caught in a powerful current, pulled under water and failed to resurface.

The grandfather managed to pull the 40-year-old from the river, but the 22-year-old died at the scene.

The boy was resuscitated and flown to hospital by rescue helicopter, but later died of his injuries.