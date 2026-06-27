SERBIAS VUCIC SAYS HE WILL RESIGN AS PRESIDENT IN COMING WEEKS

Serbia's Vucic says he will resign as president in coming weeks

Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic on Saturday said that he will resign in the coming weeks, around a year before the end of his mandate.

Speaking at the "Serbia-One Family" rally outside the Serbian parliament in Belgrade, Vucic said he would remain president for only "a few more weeks" before stepping down.

"I will only be president for a few more weeks, then I will resign. Nothing lasts forever, and thank God it doesn't," he said.

Vucic said he had told the leadership of the ruling Serbian Progressive Party that, if requested, he would help the party win public support in the upcoming elections so it could implement its plans over the next four years.

He also proposed naming the party's electoral list "United Serbia."

"My proposal is that our list, the winning list in the upcoming elections, be called 'United Serbia.' Not 'United for Something,' but 'United Serbia.' That is the most beautiful slogan we can have," he said.

Vucic said Serbia must preserve its military neutrality and continue making independent decisions while pursuing European Union membership and maintaining traditional ties with China and Russia.

"We want to protect and defend our own skies, not have them protected by a foreign army. We must always take pride in our air force, our air defense, our military and our police. That is freedom," he said.

He said Serbia would accelerate its European integration while preserving long-standing partnerships with China and Russia.

Vucic also announced that the government will unveil new measures on Monday, including financial support for pensioners.

On Kosovo, he reiterated Serbia's longstanding position that the territory's status is not open to negotiation.

"We have always been ready to discuss everything, but we will not negotiate whose territory Kosovo and Metohija is. We know what is written in Serbia's Constitution, and we will always adhere to it," he said.

According to Serbia's Interior Ministry, more than 200,000 people attended the "Serbia-One Family" rally.