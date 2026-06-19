US sanctions Lebanese officials, Hezbollah-linked business network

The US sanctioned two Lebanese officials and companies Thursday allegedly linked to a Hezbollah business network, accusing them of obstructing Lebanon's peace process and delaying the disarmament of the militant group.

According to a statement from the US Treasury Department, the designated individuals include Sleiman Frangieh, described as the leader of the Marada political movement, and Mahmud Qamati, a senior member of Hezbollah's political bureau.

Additional designations targeted associates of US-designated Alaa Hassan Hamieh and his network across Lebanon, Syria, Iraq and Oman, who the department said raise funds, execute contracts and operate front companies to generate revenue for Hezbollah.

"Hezbollah must disarm for Lebanon to achieve a secure and prosperous future," Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said in a statement.

In a separate statement, the US State Department said: "Hizballah is the single biggest obstacle to Lebanon's recovery and future, and holds the state hostage to a permanent state of conflict."

Earlier Thursday, US President Donald Trump said he expects a "complete ceasefire on all fronts," including Lebanon, Hezbollah and Israel, following the signing of a US-Iran agreement aimed at ending the Middle East conflict.

US Vice President JD Vance on Thursday criticized recent Israeli strikes on Beirut that disrupted negotiations with Iran, saying civilian casualties were "not acceptable."

Vance said that in the wake of the Iran deal's signing, the US expects Hezbollah to halt drone and rocket attacks on Israel and for Israel to refrain from "going wild in Lebanon."

Hezbollah has rejected calls to surrender its weapons and has urged Lebanese authorities to abandon direct talks with Israel being mediated by the US.

Israel has been waging an offensive on Lebanon since March 2, killing 3,912 people, injuring 11,873 others and displacing more than 1 million, according to the latest official figures.

Israel continues to occupy areas in southern Lebanon, some for decades and others since the latest conflict between the two sides. During the recent military campaign, Israeli forces advanced more than 10 kilometers (6.21 miles) into Lebanese territory.