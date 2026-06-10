US defense chief arrives at Guantanamo Bay amid Cuba tensions

US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth arrived Wednesday at Guantanamo Bay in Cuba to meet American troops stationed at the naval facility.

The trip will include engagements with troops stationed at the naval station commonly known as GTMO, the Pentagon said Tuesday, which comes as Washington intensifies diplomatic and economic pressure on Havana.

US President Donald Trump said last Thursday that his administration intends to "handle" Cuba following the conclusion of the war in the Middle East.

The US Treasury Department imposed sanctions on Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel and several members of his inner circle, including relatives of former leader Raul Castro.

The Pentagon provided no details on Hegseth's itinerary at the base. Hegseth will also visit Central Command (CENTCOM) headquarters Wednesday in the US state of Florida.