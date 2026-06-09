US Senator Sanders vows to block defense bill provision integrating American, Israeli defense sectors

US Senator Bernie Sanders said Monday that he will "strongly oppose" a provision in the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) that would integrate American and Israeli defense industries at an unprecedented level.

"The United States should not be funding the Israeli military," Sanders said during remarks at the National Press Club in Washington, D.C.

He also warned against Section 224 of the annual defense bill, which requires the US Secretary of Defense to designate an "executive agent" responsible for synchronizing cooperative efforts between the US and Israel, including "bilateral defense technology research, development, testing, evaluation, integration and industrial cooperation."

"That is a provision which I will very strongly oppose," he said.

Sanders' remarks were interrupted early by at least two pro-Palestinian protesters before he addressed Israel's war in Gaza.

One protester shouted: "It's not just the Netanyahu government — it is the Israeli government that continues to commit genocide and apartheid. How dare you continue to support Israel when they keep killing Palestinians?"

"I hope most people in this room know — I led the effort in the United States Senate to end US military aid to Israel," Sanders said.

"I think what happened in Gaza is, in fact — and I say this reluctantly — genocide," he added. "The suffering of the Palestinian people exists today."

"It's not just the right-wing extremist racist government of Israel," he said, "Our policy for the Middle East needs some fundamental changes."

Israel's genocidal war on Gaza since October 2023 has killed nearly 73,000 Palestinians and injured more than 173,000, most of them women and children, according to Palestinian figures.

Despite a ceasefire that took effect on Oct. 10, 2025 between Israel and Hamas, the Israeli army has killed 961 Palestinians and injured 3,020 in near-daily attacks, according to the Gaza Health Ministry.