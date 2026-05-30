PSG beat Arsenal on penalties to retain Champions League title

Paris St Germain retained their Champions League title with a penalty shoot-out victory over ⁠Arsenal after ⁠a 1-1 draw in a cagey final in the Puskas Arena on Saturday.



Arsenal's ⁠Gabriel blazed his penalty over the crossbar to give PSG a 4-3 victory on spot kicks.







The French champions made the worst possible start after Kai Havertz fired Arsenal into the lead ⁠in ⁠the sixth minute, lashing a rising shot past PSG goalkeeper Matvey Safonov.



It looked like PSG would find no way through the meanest defence in Europe but Ousmane ⁠Dembele levelled from the penalty spot in the 65th minute after a foul by Cristhian Mosquera on Khvicha Kvaratskhelia.







A scrappy period of extra time could ⁠not ‌separate ‌the sides but PSG ⁠held their ‌nerve in the shootout to become the second ⁠club in the ⁠Champions League era to win ⁠the trophy in successive seasons.









