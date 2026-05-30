Rival camps in Turkish opposition party trade accusations as leadership feud deepens after court ruling

Rival factions within Türkiye's main opposition Republican People's Party (CHP) traded fresh accusations on Saturday as competing gatherings underscored deepening divisions following a court ruling that reinstated former leader Kemal Kilicdaroglu as the party's legal chair pending a new congress.

Supporters of former CHP Chair Ozgur Ozel gathered at a rally in Ankara after last week's court decision that annulled the party's 2023 congress, with some participants blasting Kilicdaroglu for accepting the ruling and returning to party headquarters.

Meanwhile, Kilicdaroglu hosted a separate gathering at CHP headquarters, where he defended the court's decision and accused his opponents of damaging the party through alleged corruption, personal ambition, and political misconduct.

"Did we build this party so that its reputation could be trampled in courtrooms?" Kilicdaroglu told supporters.

Referring to CHP as a legacy entrusted by Turkish Republic founder Mustafa Kemal Ataturk, Kilicdaroglu questioned who had dragged the party into legal disputes and accused unnamed figures of betraying it through "personal ambitions" and "backroom calculations."

"People ask me what I will do. What I will do is clear. I will demand accountability," Kilicdaroglu said.

Meanwhile, Ozel told his supporters: "I'm ready to compete against whichever delegate you want, against every delegate. Set a date for the convention.

"Let's put it before the 2 million CHP members and let the people choose whom they want. If I get less than 85%, I won't run as a candidate.

"I'm not afraid of the convention; I want a primary election with the participation of all members."

The latest exchanges came days after Ankara's Regional Court of Appeals upheld a lower court ruling declaring the CHP's fall 2023 legally invalid under the principle of "absolute nullity."

The court ruled that serious allegations surrounding the congress required the results to be annulled and temporarily restored Kilicdaroglu's pre-congress administration until a new leadership vote is held.

The case was brought by former CHP members and delegates who alleged widespread irregularities during the congress that saw Ozel defeat Kilicdaroglu and end the latter's 13-year leadership of the party.

The plaintiffs claimed delegates were offered money, political favors, municipal positions, and employment opportunities in exchange for supporting Ozel. However, Ozel and his allies have consistently denied the allegations and described the case as politically motivated.

The ruling reopened a leadership battle that has divided the CHP since the 2023 congress. Ozel's supporters argue that the decision represents judicial interference in the internal affairs of the country's largest opposition party and have called on members to defend the outcome of the congress.

The Kilicdaroglu camp, however, insists that the allegations surrounding the vote cannot be ignored and argues that accountability is necessary to restore the party's credibility.

Kilicdaroglu also escalated his criticism of rivals within the party, vowing to purge CHP of "bribe-takers and thieves" and accusing some former associates of acting on behalf of the Fetullah Terrorist Organization (FETO).

"We will cleanse ourselves. We will cleanse ourselves of bribe-takers and thieves. First CHP, then Türkiye will be cleansed," he said.

Kilicdaroglu also apologized to supporters for what he described as failing to identify "FETO agents" who had allegedly infiltrated the movement he launched for "justice and the nation's future," and accused unnamed figures of seeking support from foreign actors behind closed doors.









