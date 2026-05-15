US House blocks war powers resolution on Iran

The US House of Representatives on Thursday voted down a war powers resolution directing President Donald Trump to remove US forces from hostilities against Iran.

The measure, which was sponsored by Rep. Josh Gottheimer, failed by a vote of 212-212, falling just short of a majority.

Regional tensions have remained high since the US and Israel launched strikes against Iran on Feb. 28, prompting retaliatory attacks by Tehran against Israel and US allies in Gulf countries along with the closure of the Strait of Hormuz.

A ceasefire took effect on April 8 through Pakistani mediation, but talks in Islamabad failed to produce a lasting agreement.

Trump later extended the truce indefinitely while maintaining a blockade on vessels traveling to or from Iranian ports through the strategic waterway.