Brazil implements visa-free entry for Chinese citizens

Brazil will allow Chinese citizens to enter the country without a visa starting May 11, according to an announcement in the Official Gazette of the Union on Thursday.

The measure, signed by Brazil's Ambassador to China Marcos Galvao, applies to Chinese nationals holding valid ordinary passports traveling for tourism, business, transit, or artistic and sporting events. The exemption permits non-renewable stays of up to 30 days and will remain in effect until Dec. 31, 2026.

Brazilian President Lula da Silva previously signaled the move in January to strengthen bilateral ties.

The decision follows the principle of reciprocity after Beijing implemented a similar trial policy for Brazilian citizens and other Latin American nations. A visa exemption granted by China in 2025 to holders of ordinary passports of Brazil, for a period not exceeding 30 days, is valid until Dec. 31, 2026.