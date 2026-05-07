Trump gives EU July 4 deadline to comply with trade deal

US President Donald Trump warned the EU on Thursday that it must eliminate its tariffs by the 250th anniversary of American independence or face significantly higher trade barriers.

"I've been waiting patiently for the EU to fulfill their side of the historic trade deal we agreed in Turnberry, Scotland, the largest trade deal ever," Trump wrote on his social media platform Truth Social after speaking to European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen on phone.

He asserted that a promise was made to reduce tariffs to zero in the trade deal the two signed in the UK last year, a commitment he said remains unfulfilled.

The president noted he has granted European leaders until July 4, 2026, to comply with the agreement. Should the 27-member bloc fail to meet the deadline, Trump threatened to escalate US tariffs to "much higher levels."

The Turnberry deal, negotiated on July 27, 2025, establishes a 15% rate on most European exports to the US in exchange for zero tariffs on key American industrial and agricultural goods entering the EU. Although the EU Parliament approved the implementing legislation in March with a 417-154 vote, member states continue to negotiate the finalization of the framework due to attached conditions.

Politico, citing one person familiar with the meeting, reported on Thursday that talks between EU lawmakers and governments on implementing the US deal ended Wednesday night without a deal.

Trump said last week that Washington would raise tariffs to 25% on cars and trucks imported from the EU, saying the bloc had not complied with the trade deal.

Beyond trade, the US president said he and von der Leyen discussed the Iran war. "We agreed that a regime that kills its own people cannot control a bomb that can kill millions," Trump said, emphasizing the two sides "completely united that Iran can never have a nuclear weapon."

There was no immediate statement from the European Commission or von der Leyen regarding the phone call or the US president's latest ultimatum.