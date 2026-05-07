Lebanon-Israel talks to resume in Washington next week: State Department

Lebanese and Israeli officials will hold another round of talks in Washington as an extended ceasefire approaches its expiry on May 17, according to a State Department official.

"There will be talks next Thursday-Friday," the official told Anadolu on Wednesday, without providing further details on the participants or agenda.

A Lebanese source told Anadolu earlier that the new round of discussions will take place at the US State Department headquarters in Washington.

The two countries, which lack formal diplomatic relations, previously held two rounds of talks in Washington on April 14 and April 23 amid US efforts to advance diplomatic discussions between the two sides.

The upcoming meetings come amid continued Israeli strikes in Lebanon despite a US-mediated ceasefire announced on April 17 and extended until May 17.

Since March 2, Israeli attacks on Lebanon have killed at least 2,715 people, wounded 8,353 and displaced more than 1.6 million, about one-fifth of the population, according to the latest official figures.

Israel occupies areas in southern Lebanon, including some it has held for decades and others since the 2023-2024 war and has advanced about 10 kilometers (6.2 miles) inside the southern border during the current conflict.