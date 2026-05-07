Several explosion-like sounds heard near Iran’s Bandar Abbas, Qeshm

In this picture obtained from Iran's ISNA news agency on May 4, 2026, vessels are pictured anchored in the Strait of Hormuz off Bandar Abbas in southern Iran. (AFP Photo)

Several explosion-like sounds were heard Thursday evening near the southern Iranian city of Bandar Abbas and Qeshm Island, according to Iranian media reports.

The semi-official Fars News Agency said residents in Bandar Abbas heard multiple sounds resembling explosions from areas near the city.

The exact source and location of the explosions remain unclear.

Tasnim news agency also reported explosions heard in Bandar Abbas and Qeshm, citing local sources.

Sources told Tasnim the sounds may have been linked to operations by the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Navy warning vessels over what it described as unauthorized passage through the Strait of Hormuz, though no official confirmation was immediately available.

The state broadcaster IRIB said an explosion was heard at Bahman passenger pier on Qeshm Island.

The pier had previously been targeted in US-Israeli attacks.

Mehr news agency said the nature and dimensions of the incident remain under investigation, adding that no official body has yet commented on the cause of the sounds.

Also, Mehr's reporter at the region says explosions appear to be linked to clashes in the waters off Sirik county.

The reports come amid heightened tensions in the Strait of Hormuz in recent days, including confrontations involving Iranian and US naval forces.

Iranian media previously reported that Iranian forces reacted to attempts by US-linked vessels to transit the strategic waterway, while Tehran accused US forces of targeting fishing boats in the area.