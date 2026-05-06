Trump may visit Greece in 2026, US envoy to Greece says

United States President Donald Trump may visit Greece in 2026, the US ambassador to Greece said on Tuesday.

US Ambassador to Greece Kimberly Guilfoyle said during an appearance on public broadcaster ERT: "I can't tell you whether he is coming this summer as a lot is happening, but he is going to come to Greece this year."

She also said visits by Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth and Secretary of State Marco Rubio are expected this year.

Guilfoyle also praised the "dynamic and deep" relations between Athens and Washington.